My heart today.. 💔 I love you Billie. pic.twitter.com/2AhltGzn3P— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) December 27, 2016
With the news that Carrie Fisher has died, the Scream Queens cast is sending their condolences to their co-star and Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd.
Lea Michele posted a photo of Lourd and Fisher to Twitter, writing, "My heart today," with a broken heart emoji. "I love you Billie."
Glenn Powell, who plays Chad Radwell, posted the same photo of Lourd and her mom to her Instagram, writing, "The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend."
Powell then shared a special message to Fisher: "Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever."
Kirstie Alley's message was brief, but expressed how most people were feeling: "Heartbreaking. All love to @DebbieReynolds1,Billie, family and friends."
Jamie Lee Curtis dedicated her message to Lourd, writing that her "mother's heart" went out to the young actress. "Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy," she wrote.
Ariana Grande also sent her love on Instagram writing, "i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family."
Heartbreaking .. All love to @DebbieReynolds1,Billie, family and friends https://t.co/G4xLimO2b8— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 27, 2016
