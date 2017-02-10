Lea Michele Wished Emma Roberts Happy Birthday With An Adorable Message

Scream Queens co-stars Lea Michele and Emma Roberts have a special off-screen bond. Chanel and Hester, err, Roberts and Michele shop together, get each other's coffee, and even twin-out over the coolest sisters in the fashion biz. Get these two some BFF jewelry already. In a sweet message posted on her Twitter account, Michele had a sweet message for her bestie. "Happy birthday to this beautiful babe.. my best friend, the Betty to my Veronica.. love you @RobertsEmma" she said with a heart and sparkle emoji. The caption accompanied a hugged up photo of the two women.
Happy birthday to this beautiful babe.. my best friend, the Betty to my Veronica.. love you @RobertsEmma ❤✨ pic.twitter.com/cgF0exdDU7— Lea Michele (@msleamichele) February 10, 2017
Considering the characters they play, the Betty and Veronica Archie comic reference is spot-on.
Are these two as smitten with the most famous "best friends and worst enemies" of Riverdale as we are?
