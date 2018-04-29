Lea Michele Is Engaged & You Have To See The Ring

Lea Michele shared major engagement glee with her Instagram followers last night. The former Glee star captioned a super sweet beach selfie of her hand covering her clearly emotional face with the caption “Yes” accompanied by a diamond ring emoji. But digital diamond icons can’t compare with the 4-carat elongated radiant cut ring on Michele’s fourth finger, designed by the groom-to-be, Zandy Reich, and famed jeweler Leor Yerushalmi of the Jewelers of Las Vegas (who also designed Jessica Biel’s sparkler).
A rep confirmed Michele will be exchanging vows with Reich, president of women’s clothing brand AYR. Reich is a Philadelphia native who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
The two were first linked as a couple in July 2017, and have been seriously dating for a year. Michele dedicated an Instagram post to Reich on her 30th birthday, writing, “Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life... it was.” Michele updated her social media, gushing, possibly with a hint of marital bliss to come, a few days before her 31st birthday. “So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… [heart] u Z.”
Fans are rallying around Michele’s newfound romantic bliss. Tragically, she lost her boyfriend and Glee co-star Cory Monteith to a drug overdose in 2013 and has kept her dating life as under the radar as possible since. Supporters are flooding Michele’s social media with well wishes on her new love.
You deserve this so much. I know @CoryMonteith would be happy for you. ❤️❤️❤️— Jessica (@payitfwd_arrow) April 28, 2018
Congratulations Queen!! We wanna see you happy pic.twitter.com/mdtuQDLc0j— GLEEK (@Fcogomes363) April 28, 2018
No wedding date has been confirmed.
