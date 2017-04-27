Lea Michele's Ponytail Is The Coolest Thing You'll See All Day

There are so many ways to edge up a braid. You can do French plaits, the Dutch technique, a milkmaid looks, plus about a hundred other styles. And while we don’t like to play favorites, there’s something about a fishtail braid that’s just timeless. But what happens when you take the fishtail, and turn it into a ponytail of epic proportions? Actress, singer, and Glee alum Lea Michele knows all about that.
Michele stepped out for Armani event last night in New York City, and was wearing a rad new look. Instead of doing a regular three-strand braid, her (with the help of celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa) created a pony that sandwiches a fishtail in between. And it is cool.
Leave it up to Potempa — who created the innovative hot tool, the Beachwaver, which is used to create those effortless waves at the Victoria's Secret runway shows — to whip up something so breathtaking. She posted the style to Instagram, calling it a "goddess pony braid."
Potempa happens to be low-key best friends with the actress (the two even took a girls trip to Maui earlier this year), so it's no wonder Michele's hair always looks so badass. And while the hairstylist is responsible for plenty of her braided looks in the past, this might be our favorite yet.
