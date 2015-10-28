Reinventing the crown braid isn't easy. After all, there’s only so much you can do with that kind of hairstyle, right? Wrong. With a few subtle tweaks — like opting for the Dutch technique instead of a French plait, and sticking to only one side — the coolest braid of yesteryear can feel fresh and chic. To wit: Last night, Kate Bosworth stepped out in L.A. wearing an inside-out take on the braid. Naturally, we had to get the scoop on how to copy it.
Hairstylist Bridget Brager gave Bosworth's locks tons of texture by spraying Sachajuan's Ocean Mist through her damp strands before rough-drying. (For tips on how to blowdry post-beach spray without creating a knotty mess, read this.) Then, Brager used a curling wand to add in some loose waves. (Go in opposite directions and leave out the ends, which will keep the pattern looking soft and natural.)
Then, she moved on to the braid. "I started by creating a deep side-part, then Dutch-braided the hair down the side of her head, following her hairline," Brager tells us. "The idea was to have the braid continuing its way down, just behind the ear, and then wrapping around the nape [of the neck]."
Hit play on this tutorial for guidance on how to make your braid, and then follow Brager's lead and secure the ends with bobby pins. To finish, Brager dusted Kevin Murphy’s Powder Puff over the braid, then lightly pulled it apart. This will prevent the braid from looking too perfect, and help it stay in place longer without the need for hairspray.
