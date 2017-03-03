Definitive Proof That Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are Stronger Than Ever

For 10 years now, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been a fixture of Hollywood romance. It seems that practically every other day, either Justin or Jess posts something ridiculously cute or gushes about their marriage to the press.
But this stronghold of Hollywood monogamy wasn't always so PDA-prone. In fact, they used to be downright reticent.
To understand why this marriage gets better year by year, we’ll have to go back into the JT-Jessica timeline and see how the pair started.
In January of 2007, Justin was hot off the coals from a four-year stint with Cameron Diaz (remember that?). He dove from one serious relationship to another, and by May, Timberlake and Biel were taking overseas trips together.
Amidst the rollicking world of Hollywood dating, Biel and Timberlake remained stable.
Perhaps their secret was staying out of the press. Biel told Vogue in 2010 that, “I have just not addressed [my relationship] in any real way, and I’m not going to. It’s mine. And I really like that about it.”
While the couple kept quiet about their relationship, they couldn’t stay out of the tabloids for long. After four years, the couple broke up on mutual terms in March of 2011.
Then, following a pattern, Timberlake jumped from one four-year-long relationship straight into another long-term one. Only this time, it was with Biel again. The couple was spotted together by October.
Following a roller coaster of a year, the two got married in Puglia, Italy in 2012. And here's where our story changes.
In the years since they've been married, it’s clear that Justin and Jessica have becomes partners in all aspects of their lives. No longer keeping mum to the press, the couple speaks of each other with kind and loving language. There's practically a new adorable sound bite uttered each day.
At last, Biel will divulge what she loves about her relationship. In 2015, Biel told ABC, “He supports everything that I do and that's why I think he's such a wonderful partner.”
Timberlake supports Biel professionally, too, writing the music for Jessica’s 2016 film The Book of Love, in which she also sings.
Oh, yeah, and they have an adorable son named Silas. Timberlake told Today that had it not been for Silas, he never would have written a song like Oscar-nominated “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
So, there you have it: evidence that after a long and storied history, Jessica and Justin have entered into a Renaissance of creative blossoming and mutual support. For as long as they're together, they'll keep dropping Instagram PDA and adorable quotes.
The secret proof of their happiness? Spilling the beans, and we're totally not complaining.
We'll leave you with this last photo of the perfect modern family.
