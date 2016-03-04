Justin Timberlake Posts Adoring Instagram For Jessica Biel's Birthday

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have just out-cuted every other celebrity couple out there. All it took was one touchy-feely Instagram post.
Biel turned 34 yesterday, and to celebrate, Timberlake shared a touching tribute to his wife. The photo shows him giving the actress a sweet smooch. Unfortunately, their son Silas didn't make the cut.
"Happy BAE-DAY, baby!!" the singer wrote. "I can't put into words what you mean to me... You are the GREATEST Mommy and Wife a man could ever ask for. I love you to the MOON AND BACK!!! —Your Huz."
Biel turned 34 yesterday, and to celebrate, Timberlake shared a touching tribute to his wife. The photo shows him giving the actress a sweet smooch. Unfortunately, their son Silas didn't make the cut.
"Happy BAE-DAY, baby!!" the singer wrote. "I can't put into words what you mean to me... You are the GREATEST Mommy and Wife a man could ever ask for. I love you to the MOON AND BACK!!! —Your Huz."
It's a safe bet that the birthday bash also involved some sort of serenade and maybe a little bit of body-rocking. Who could ask for more?
Advertisement