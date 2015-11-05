Everyone went wild when Justin Timberlake took the stage at the CMAs last night, and wife Jessica Biel was there to see it all.
The pair must have called in a babysitter for the evening, because infant son Silas was nowhere to be found as Mom and Dad goofed off in their seats at the awards ceremony. Biel shared a selfie of the couple's "date night." It's totally unflattering — closed eyes, exposed nostrils, a goatee photobomb — and yet still adorable. These two make even a bad photo look utterly gorgeous.
In case you were wondering, Biel donned a Marchesa gown and bag and Tiffany jewels for the occasion. No matching denim-on-denim ensembles for these two.
Here she is showing off her stunning look.
Sigh. Kind of makes your Netflix and chill nights seem a bit underwhelming, right?
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
