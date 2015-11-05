Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Share Date-Night Selfie

Erin Donnelly
Everyone went wild when Justin Timberlake took the stage at the CMAs last night, and wife Jessica Biel was there to see it all.

The pair must have called in a babysitter for the evening, because infant son Silas was nowhere to be found as Mom and Dad goofed off in their seats at the awards ceremony. Biel shared a selfie of the couple's "date night." It's totally unflattering — closed eyes, exposed nostrils, a goatee photobomb — and yet still adorable. These two make even a bad photo look utterly gorgeous.

"Date Night!"

A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on


In case you were wondering, Biel donned a Marchesa gown and bag and Tiffany jewels for the occasion. No matching denim-on-denim ensembles for these two.

Here she is showing off her stunning look.

Sigh. Kind of makes your Netflix and chill nights seem a bit underwhelming, right?
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
