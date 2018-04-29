Lea Michele Is Engaged & You Have To See The Ring

The two were first linked as a couple in July 2017, and have been seriously dating for a year. Michele dedicated an Instagram post to Reich on her 30th birthday, writing, “Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life... it was.” Michele updated her social media, gushing, possibly with a hint of marital bliss to come, a few days before her 31st birthday. “So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… [heart] u Z.”