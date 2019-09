Next, Jay Z takes aim at the Grammys, rapping, “Tell the Grammys fuck that zero for eight shit / Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit?” While Jay Z attended the Grammys this year, he has declined previous years due to hip-hop’s position in the minds of the Recording Academy . While a major fixture at the Grammys himself, hip-hop as a genre has been historically underrepresented at the award ceremony in the nominees as well as the performances. While being honoured at a pre-Grammy party this year, the rapper took a step back from boycotting to share his opinions on recognition. "I realised that art is super-subjective. The Academy, they are human like we are and they are voting on things they like,” he continued. “And we can pretend we don't care, but we do. We really care because we are seeing the most incredible artists stand on that stage and we aspire to be that...Now what happens at the Grammys, it is what it is."