Is Jay Z getting ready to tell a different side of the Lemonade story? Fans are convinced that the rapper's upcoming album, 4:44, will be a direct response to wife Beyoncé's iconic album.
The new album, which will be a Tidal exclusive, will drop just after midnight on June 30, and will reportedly feature Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali in the visual component of the album. However, what people really want to see is an answer to Lemonade. Bey's 2016 album Lemonade, which explored infidelity as one of its main themes, convinced many fans that Jay Z was cheating on Beyoncé with "Becky with the good hair." Though neither party has confirmed if Lemonade is a true story (or, at least, a true story about their marriage), it hasn't stopped fans from wondering if Jay Z would release a response to savage tracks like "Sorry" (where Becky was namechecked) and "Hold Up," whose music video featured the former Destiny's Child songstress swinging a baseball bat.
Now fans want to know if Jay Z's 4:44 is going to answer any of those burning questions about his marriage. Is there really a Becky? If so, how did he and Bey work through the drama? Were the Carter twins the result of makeup sex?!? 4:44 could tell us all of this and more.
We getting Jay Z's video project response to Lemonade finally! 4:44 ??— JT Simon (@TheJTSimon) June 17, 2017
JAY Z bout to serve up the Centric version of LEMONADE— Justin Davis #AShow (@OGJOHNNY5) June 8, 2017
4:44 is going to be about Jay-Z separated from Beyonce and their marriage. Jay-Z: Beyonce|Marriage, all birthed on the 4th day.— Mark111 (@KingMark111) June 19, 2017
That's not to say that Jay Z has never rapped about Lemonade in the past. On a remix of Fat Joe's "All The Way Up," he calls out his wife's album in a surprising lyric:
"You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions," he raps. "Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is."
Whatever Jay Z raps about on 4:44, it seems like his marriage is in a great place. The couple just welcomed twins, after all — so let's take 4:44 as an artistic expression instead of a true proclamation about the state of his relationship.
