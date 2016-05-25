It finally happened. Jay Z finally commented on Beyoncé's Lemonade.
No surprise, it's in the form of a song.
On the remix of Fat Joe's new song "All The Way Up," Jay raps about Bey's latest album, which deals with infidelity. Allegedly, his.
While everyone else was trying to figure out who Becky with the good hair is, Jay was keeping mum — that is until now.
“You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions," he raps. "Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is.”
Jay is certainly keeping it coy with this rhyme, but nonetheless it is a response. Maybe even a bit of a brag that goes along with the message of this congratulatory track.
Of course, if you believe the rumors, Jay is working on a true response to Beyoncé in the form of an album that will tell his side of things.
Listen to the track, which also has Jay rapping about Blue Ivy's gold chains and Prince, on Tidal.
