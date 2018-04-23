This latest version of Beyoncé's artistry has undeniable Blackness at the top of its list, and it's coming at a time when we need it the most. While the rest of the entertainment industry, notably film and television, seem to be embracing a colourblind form of equality that still prioritises whiteness by making itself easily digestible and ambiguous, Beyoncé's Blackness feels bold; bolder than it actually is. The white gaze — the gaze that too often dictates what is mainstream and what is not — demands an apology from Blackness, making it easy to categorise Bey's musical expression over the past two years as "unapologetic." But when the biggest pop star and greatest entertainer in the world brings attention to the culture and people that have been ignored or asked to change, it is a moment of reckoning; an opportunity to shift the way we think about Blackness and which directions such "apologies" need to be moving.