Beyoncé’s Grammys Performance Was Pure Magic

Beyoncé — pregnant and literally glowing — descended from whatever golden palace she resides in to bless the world with her angelic voice and perfect piece of performance art at the Grammys on Sunday night. For nine minutes, she transported the audience inside of a piece of gilded art while she performed two emotional tracks from Lemonade, "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles." The entire performance was saturated with rich colors, textures, and imagery. It combined both impressive digital technology and real-life choreography featuring two dozen dancers. It was fresh, yet called upon classical images of art. It was opulent, yet subtle. In Lemonade, the two chosen tracks were about forgiving a lover who wronged you. But tonight, the songs had a new meaning, focusing more on the special love felt between a mother and her children. A kind of love that as an expecting mother, she feels the most intensely. The whole performance was mystifying to watch. So, pick your jaws up off the floor and let's go through best moments of the otherworldly experience once more. It started with Beyoncé's pregnant silhouette illuminating the stage as she narrated a very Lemonade-sounding monologue about being a mother, setting the tone for the performance.
How can you not be an awe of this imagery?!
This stunning headpiece and metallic gown, making her look more ethereal than ever.
WHAT. SO. PERFECT.
Incredible.
MAGIC!
Chills. Just chills. And then she won her first award of the evening, because of course.
