This Is the Real Meaning Behind Lemonade, According To Beyoncé

Mere minutes after she had completely slayed the Grammys with her goddess-like performance, Beyoncé was back onstage. This time, it was to accept the award for Best Contemporary R&B album for Lemonade.
And like the queen that she is, Bey told it like it is, delivering a powerful speech about the need for diversity in music, entertainment, and the world at large. "I thank God for my family," she said. "My wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support. "We all experience pain and loss, but often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It's important to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first to their own families, as well as the the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys and see themselves. And have no doubt that they are beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child, of every race." This is the first time that Beyoncé herself has addressed the deeper meaning behind her groundbreaking album — although you can catch up on some of the many, many Lemonade think pieces here, and here, and here. Or, you know, just watch her whole speech below:
