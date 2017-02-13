Story from Music

The Internet Lost Its Mind Over Beyoncé’s Grammys Performance — & We Get It

Anne Cohen
I know, I know — we're all still recovering from THAT Beyoncé performance. The queen descended onto the Grammys 2017 stage in her gold headdress, clutching her future royal offspring (ie. the twins in her pregnant belly), and everyone lost their damn mind.
I mean, just LOOK at Jay Z's reaction. That smile says: "I am in awe of such perfection but also I am not worthy, and OHMIGOD she just looked at me." Same Jay.
Needless to say, Twitter was in a bit of an uproar during this stellar performance. While Bey belted out "Love Drought," and "Sandcastles," fans were busy bowing down to their goddess.
And let's not forget about the celebrities in the audience, who were equally in awe of the deity onstage. Are those tears in J.Lo's eyes?
But the best reaction of the night goes to Blue Ivy, whose face just says: "That's my mama." And in a performance that made a point of celebrating mother-daughter relationships, well, message received.
