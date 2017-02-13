I know, I know — we're all still recovering from THAT Beyoncé performance. The queen descended onto the Grammys 2017 stage in her gold headdress, clutching her future royal offspring (ie. the twins in her pregnant belly), and everyone lost their damn mind.
I mean, just LOOK at Jay Z's reaction. That smile says: "I am in awe of such perfection but also I am not worthy, and OHMIGOD she just looked at me." Same Jay.
Needless to say, Twitter was in a bit of an uproar during this stellar performance. While Bey belted out "Love Drought," and "Sandcastles," fans were busy bowing down to their goddess.
Advertisement
If aliens come to Earth and think Beyoncé was a goddess humans worshipped... they'd be right #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/a14dA1v1EC— isabella biedenharn (@isabella324) February 13, 2017
how I feel after Beyoncé slayed my life pic.twitter.com/LTzhOmjjU3— Daniella Perkins?? (@PerkinsDaniella) February 13, 2017
Aw, Beyoncé is so nice for letting them give out awards at her concert ?— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) February 13, 2017
Beyoncé. Giselle. Knowles. Carter. pic.twitter.com/dWDewLhuNw— Eddy Cruz (@CruiseWithCruz) February 13, 2017
Showing my boys #Beyonce: "Is she magic?" Yes, kids. She is. #GRAMMYs— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 13, 2017
And let's not forget about the celebrities in the audience, who were equally in awe of the deity onstage. Are those tears in J.Lo's eyes?
But the best reaction of the night goes to Blue Ivy, whose face just says: "That's my mama." And in a performance that made a point of celebrating mother-daughter relationships, well, message received.
Advertisement