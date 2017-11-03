But what not a single one of us was expecting was for Beyonce to casually come through on a Friday afternoon — three full days after Halloween has ended, might I add — to channel some of Lil' Kim's most iconic looks with five full-on outfits. (I really don't even want to call them costumes, because these looks are too spot on and too fly to relegate them to such a status.) I don't even know why I'm shocked, as Mrs. Carter is by now also the Queen of Surprises, but I gasped harder and let my jaw fall further with every single photo that she unveiled on her website Friday afternoon. I was in awe of not just the looks, but the fact that the biggest pop star of all time (yes, that is a statement, not an opinion) gave Lil' Kim, the biggest female hip hop star of all time some long overdue credit. And not just for her fashion risks, but for the many ways Kim inherently owned her own sexuality through both her body language and clothing, long before it was considered acceptable in mainstream pop-culture — for Black women, especially.