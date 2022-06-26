House Music Has been Black — Beyoncé Is Just Bringing It Back

Like always, Beyonce is doing the Lord’s work: People want to let loose and dance again in that I-don’t-care-who’s-watching kind of way, and she has gifted us the soundtrack — and whether you rock with Honestly, Nevermind or not, so has Drake. Now what? Well, take what you love about the songs and leave the rest. Dive deeper into house or don’t. But get used to this mainstream embrace of the genre because as these massive music stars push this sound front and center, this vibe shift is exactly what many of us need right now. And the most important thing is that house music — Black music — is getting much-deserved recognition.