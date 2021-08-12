Beyoncé Promised That B7 Is Coming & I’m Choosing To Believe Her (For Now)

It's been two long years since Beyoncé dropped new solo music, and she knows that you're tired (but like, in the best way possible) of playing Lemonade on a perpetual loop while you wait. Fortunately, the hardest working woman in showbiz is set to make her return, revealing that her long-awaited seventh album is on the way.
Decked head to toe in looks from the latest Ivy Park, inspired by the yeehaw agenda, Beyoncé sat down with Harper's Bazaar to discuss her personal and professional growth over the past few years. During the conversation, the multi-hyphenate shared details about what she's been working on behind the scenes, touching on the way her perspective towards her job as a creator has evolved over time. Because Beyoncé is always on the same wavelength as her passionate fans, the interview also addressed one of the Beyhive's biggest concerns: where is the music, ma'am?
Advertisement
Beyoncé knows, y'all. And she has good news for us — B7 is much closer than we thought.
"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."
"I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half," she continued. "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!"
Looking at her discography, the release of Beyoncé's solo albums are typically spread two to three years apart, but the timing of her recent releases — which have been live albums (Homecoming), collaborative albums (Everything is Love with Jay-Z), and movie soundtracks (The Lion King: The Gift) — means that B7 will be arriving after a long five years without a solo project. And while we don't know exactly what to expect the next studio album to sound like, this interview does hint at what its subject matter might be. As someone who's been in the industry for essentially her entire life, each stage of Beyoncé's career as a performer has seen her transform based on her mindset at the time, and at almost 40 years old, she definitely feels the best she's ever felt. That in mind, B7 will likely embody that level of confidence as a performer, lending to songs that will have us feeling just as good.
Advertisement
"I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself," said Beyoncé. "I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never fuck with the woman I am today. Haaa!"
Knowing Beyoncé, she'll probably eschew the traditional release methods, so there's no telling when we'll get that album. But it feels good to know that B7 is finally coming. We've been waiting for ages.