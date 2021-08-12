Beyoncé Promised That B7 Is Coming & I’m Choosing To Believe Her (For Now)

Looking at her discography, the release of Beyoncé's solo albums are typically spread two to three years apart, but the timing of her recent releases — which have been live albums (Homecoming), collaborative albums (Everything is Love with Jay-Z), and movie soundtracks (The Lion King: The Gift) — means that B7 will be arriving after a long five years without a solo project. And while we don't know exactly what to expect the next studio album to sound like, this interview does hint at what its subject matter might be. As someone who's been in the industry for essentially her entire life, each stage of Beyoncé's career as a performer has seen her transform based on her mindset at the time, and at almost 40 years old, she definitely feels the best she's ever felt. That in mind, B7 will likely embody that level of confidence as a performer, lending to songs that will have us feeling just as good.