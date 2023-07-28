Is Kylie Jenner Adopting The Current Conservative Trend Or Is She Just Growing Up?

Kylie Jenner has had to contend with her celebrity status since she was just nine years old. Much like Disney child stars like Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens, who we watched grow up in the limelight, Jenner has been highly visible — and highly scrutinised.
We watched her bat off insinuations of lip filler after her pout seemed to swell to an unnatural size in season 10 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She had to publicly defend the murky timeline of her relationship with rapper Tyga, who is seven years her senior, when the couple became "official" just a few months after her 18th birthday. And after the dissolution of her relationship with Tyga, she was linked to another rapper – Travis Scott.
The pair fell pregnant shortly after meeting at Coachella and for the first time since we were introduced to the reality star, she went into hiding, choosing to keep her pregnancy a secret from the world until the birth of her daughter Stormi in February 2018. But as Jenner revealed in the latest episode and season 3 finale of The Kardashians, that wasn't the only reason she took a step back from the spotlight.
"You know I got my breasts done before Stormi," she told her friend Stassie Karanikolaou in the episode. "Within six months of having Stormi—not thinking I would have a child when I was 20—like, they were still healing."
"I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits," she continued. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything."
"I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," she admitted. "I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."
"Obviously I have a daughter, [and] I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," she went on to say. "She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."
@dashempire She doesn’t want Stormi to get plastic surgery too 🥺 #kyliejenner #anastasiakaranikolau #thekardashians #thekardashianshulu ♬ original sound - dashempire
Granted, Jenner is a now mother of two and the impact of having children definitely alters one's perspective on life, so perhaps her change of heart with regard to plastic surgery is indicative of that. But given there has been a massive cultural shift towards conservatism and quiet luxury, in part thanks to celebrities like Sofia Richie-Grainge adopting a more demure wardrobe and ditching their 'bad boy' boyfriends for serious men they consider 'husband material'. It raises the question: Are Jenner's regrets reflective of a mature mindset or just the influence of a societal trend?
Much like Richie-Grainge, Jenner has started dressing in more modest clothing. She's rumoured to be dating 'intellectual' Timothee Chalamet after her split with Travis Scott, and she's no longer flaunting excessive displays of wealth on social media, exchanging luxury yachts for gardening in the sun on Instagram. However, regardless of her change in hobbies, the beauty mogul is still raking in the cash and is estimated to have a net worth of USD $680 million ($1.02 billion in Australian dollars).
In a world where conversations about inflation, the cost of living crisis and soaring house prices have resulted in most people becoming more modest with their spending — out of necessity. The wealthy's meek recoil into the shadows to live quietly luxurious lives, far from the judgemental eyes of the general public, seems distinctly considered. If we were sitting on a pile of cash while the furious, disadvantaged masses take to social media with outcries like "eat the rich", we'd stay silent too.
Although we can understand a mother's regrets about a lack of self-acceptance in her teens, when coupled with the scripted nature of reality television and Jenner's trendy new image, we can't help but take this kind of conservative rhetoric with a pinch of salt.