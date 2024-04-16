When it comes to choosing an outfit in winter, there are two criteria we simply won't compromise on: comfort and style. The cooler weather already plunges many of us into discomfort, so choosing uncomfortable clothes (or clothes that aren't warm enough and therefore make us uncomfortable) just isn't an option.
One trend that's resurfaced this year is proving that when it comes to winter dressing, we can have it all. Adidas tracksuit pants aren't exactly new, but this season, they're officially trending, with many people on TikTok demonstrating the many reasons why they've become a bona fide fashion piece.
The rise of Adidas track pants follows a series of sportwear trends that have grown in popularity in the past year — namely, sport shorts and soccer jerseys being worn by the style set — but just because celebrities like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have been donning the look near-constantly, doesn't mean it's within all of our comfort zones.
The good news is, there are very simple ways to upgrade your trackies without feeling like you're wearing your pyjamas to the office (although, as proven by the boxer shorts trend of 2023, that's no longer considered gauche). Ahead, fashion creators have proven that by layering a few key pieces that you already have in your wardrobe over tracksuit pants, your trackies will look just as chic as trousers.
