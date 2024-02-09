The Under-$20 Item That Transforms Your Summer Shoes For Winter

That said, we are particularly partial to socks being matched with a pair of black pointed-toe shoes, as this feels like the most polished version of the trend and also the most achievable with the pieces we already have in our wardrobes. From here, add a pair of crew socks you already own, match your socks with a turtleneck (as seen below), or pick up a coloured pair to add a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral outfit.