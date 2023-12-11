At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Let’s hear it for the humble Mary Jane — dare we say, the most versatile shoe style out there? Are you a chunky platform girlie or do you prefer something soft, sleek and feminine? Do you like to rise to stacked heights or stand comfortably in a ballet pump style? Either way, you’re covered. She’s preppy, she’s Parisian, she’s even kinda punk when styled a certain way. From '60s mods to '90s grunge, indie sleaze to the recent stompy Nodaleto craze, it's no wonder the trend comes around so often.
In 2023, there’s no one way to step into this strappy trend, so we’ve rounded up the very best Mary Janes out there. Unsurprisingly for a trend so deeply rooted in Parisian style and closely related to the ballet flat, French brands Rouje, Sezane and Carel are our go-to's for classic patent iterations in graphic shades of black, white, and red. But the rest of the world is giving the French a run for their money with some of the most exciting and unique Mary Janes we’ve found. Look to Charles & Keith for Bratz-style mega-platforms and Reformation for metallics and diamanté buckles.
Click through for our selection.