The ballet flat has long been the cool girl's footwear of choice. It all began with Rose Repetto, who stitched a pair of ballet pumps for her son, the dancer Roland Petit, in Paris in 1947. She went on to establish her shoe company, Repetto , and the style took off when Brigitte Bardot donned a pair in the 1956 film And God Created Woman . No longer just practical shoes for dancers, the ballet pump was worn on- and offscreen by Parisian ingénues, and confirmed as the chic shoe of choice when Audrey Hepburn paired hers with cigarette trousers and a black rollneck in 1957's Funny Face