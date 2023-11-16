Balletcore Is Still Huge In 2023 — Here’s Why It’s More Exciting Than Ever Before

Reznik’s work takes from her own desire for creative and personal expression outside her ballet studio. “The way that I explore dance archetypes in my work is kind of that rebellion that I grew up with,” she says. “I was always longing to go against the grain because there are so many standards that were once in place to be recognised at the company.” In turn, Reznik, who has dressed artists like Rosalía, shies away from the typical balletcore styles and silhouettes, while still employing some of its defining elements, like tulle and bodycon knits. For resort 2024, she featured a tulle skirt with a studded leather harness, as well as a cut-out leather bodysuit with beaded fringe details. “I always had this fire in me that was like, ‘I want to do the opposite, but still be like within this realm,'” she says.