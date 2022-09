How To Unlearn What Society Told Us About Outfit Repeating

From TV characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw to Emily In Paris’s titular character, we are constantly confronted with this unattainable image of the successful (or, in other words: impossibly wealthy) woman who is rarely ever seen in the same outfit twice. Isabelle Landicho, a London-based stylist and fashion director of The Earth Issue , references the graduation scene from The Lizzie McGuire Movie that’s been etched into her mind since she was a teen. In the scene, Lizzie is ridiculed for wearing a dress she’d previously worn before underneath her graduation gown. “Things like that perpetuate this negative construct around rewearing,” Landicho tells Refinery29. “And it always stuck with me, because, it’s like, what is wrong with us? It was such a nice dress.”