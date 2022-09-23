How To Unlearn What Society Told Us About Outfit Repeating

If you do absolutely need an item, whether that’s a hoodie you know you’ll wear at least 30 times, or a dress that you can style for both formal and casual occasions, try to get that item secondhand. If you’ve absolutely exhausted all of your options, don’t fret: buying new is still an option. Landicho is careful to note that this can include brands that aren’t typically sustainable, too. “Not everyone has a price point to buy consciously. It’s not sustainable for everyone,” Landicho says. “I never want to vilify anyone who isn’t comfortable buying consciously in that way.”