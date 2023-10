15 Outfit Formulas For Those Mornings When You Have ‘Nothing To Wear’

While some of the looks below might seem obvious, or even "basic," the idea is to let these elements start as the building blocks for creating a look. An oversized blazer and jeans may not feel like the most unique look in the world, but you can show your personal style through the use of accessories. Add a pair of slingback heels and statement jewellery for a more polished look, or style with your favourite sneakers and vibrant scrunchie to dress the outfit down. Either way, it's up to you.