“If You’re Anti-Girlboss, You’re Misogynistic”: Flex Mami Defends Hustle Culture

“You, with your own resources, skills, strengths, [and] weaknesses can get stuff done because you want to, and there's not much else in the world that can inspire you in the same way,” says Mami. She adds that what she likes most about hustle culture is the sense of agency you get to hold onto, and that your own individualism that makes you special is what also makes you interesting. “Generally, we're waiting for the leader, the teacher, the lucky break, the opportunity to reveal itself and, it's like, it will, but in case it doesn't, isn't it cool that you have yourself to fall back on?”