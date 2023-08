“If You’re Anti-Girlboss, You’re Misogynistic”: Flex Mami Defends Hustle Culture

It makes sense that one of the most popular career aspirations for teens and young adults today is to be an influencer , with 56% of females aged between 15-25 saying they would leave their career or education to become one — a significant jump from 39% of millennial women. We don’t want to work for a conglomerate with a cool name any more, only to be unrecognised and under-accomplished. We want to be championed on our own merit, to be celebrated under our own name. Our public self-branding of our own ideals via our social media seems to mean that we are no longer a person who works a job. We are the job, or at least, we become it as it feels more impossible by the day to separate who you are from what you do