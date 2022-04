The Last Straw: 6 Women On Why They Finally Quit Their Jobs

For the most part, it feels easier to just stick around. Even if we know our jobs aren't right for us, or how much of a toll they take on our emotional and physical wellbeing, we tell ourselves it's not so bad, that we're lucky to even have jobs, or give ourselves milestones to work towards before we can move on. But sometimes, things take a turn for the worse, beyond the usual trials and tribulations of capitalist hustle culture , and we're left with no other choice but to just quit our job