The Last Straw: 6 Women On Why They Finally Quit Their Jobs

We're all guilty of sticking around at jobs we don't necessarily love at some point. Whatever our reasoning, we force ourselves to endure and persist. Work is always going to be a slog, right? And is there really much point in yearning for the dream job in times like these when 'good enough' jobs allow us to focus on life outside of our 9-5?
For the most part, it feels easier to just stick around. Even if we know our jobs aren't right for us, or how much of a toll they take on our emotional and physical wellbeing, we tell ourselves it's not so bad, that we're lucky to even have jobs, or give ourselves milestones to work towards before we can move on. But sometimes, things take a turn for the worse, beyond the usual trials and tribulations of capitalist hustle culture, and we're left with no other choice but to just quit our job.
Quitting has been pretty common these days, too, with one in five Australians reportedly quitting a job within the last year, according to the National Australia Bank. Everyone has their reasons and their stories, and for the pure voyeurism of it all, we relish hearing about them.