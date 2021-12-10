The Great Resignation Is Here. What Does It Mean For Fashion?

According to Klotz, since the pandemic took hold, it’s become clear that the physical office culture does not work for everyone. “When I go into the office, I have to [be] fake. It's not just about wearing comfy clothes, it's [not] about wearing clothes where I feel like I can express myself. The norms of the workplace don’t allow that," he says. The Great Resignation has empowered people to question that way of thinking. “As soon as you decide [to] strike out and do something different — whether it's going to work for another company, start an entrepreneurial venture, or pursue a hobby, you travel the world, stay home with family, whatever it is — the power balance shifts,” Klotz explains. As employees feel less attached to their work, they are coming into the office in whatever feels most comfortable to them.