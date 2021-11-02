Why Quitting Is Good, Actually

The sunk cost fallacy can be applied to personal as well as financial situations. You might delay breaking up with someone just because you've already dated for so long — you don't want to "throw out" however many months or years you've already invested. Similarly, you might justify putting off looking for a new job by focusing on all the time and effort you put into getting or gaining expertise in your current job. But actually, the time or effort is a sunk cost — it's already been spent. So look forward: Putting aside the money or time or energy you've put into a situation up until this point, does it make sense for you to spend another year with someone or do something that doesn't fulfil you?