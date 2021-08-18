“This juncture is a really great opportunity for people to confront themselves in new ways than they had before, when their attention was always outwardly focused. Instead of thinking, ‘How do I look to other people?’ You can bring attention back to yourself,” she says. To start, Dr. Well suggests trying a few practices she typically gives her private patients. “Try to look in your own eyes in the mirror and recognise, ‘I’m here, I’m relaxed, I’m calm, I’m okay,’” she says. Taking a few moments to look deeply into your own eyes while doing your makeup (and past whether your brows are even) might feel strange at first. But according to Greenberg, who has incorporated this ritual into her own routine, it can be incredibly reassuring.