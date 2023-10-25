Wide-Leg Trousers Have Replaced Jeans In My Wardrobe — Here’s How I Style Them

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I have a confession to make...I barely wear jeans anymore. (And before you ask, no, I haven't adopted the divisive no-pants trend that has been all over the runways this season.)
In this post-lockdown world where comfort is key, I have found myself forgoing restrictive denim wares and gravitating to something altogether more comfortable: wide-leg trousers.
The beauty of this (somewhat unintentional) outfit update is that despite the fact that wide-leg trousers are noticeably more comfortable than their denim counterparts, the item still looks just as polished and put together. In fact, many would argue that wide-leg trousers could be categorised as even more dressy than jeans.
While wide-leg tailored trousers were once relegated to officewear, in recent years they've shed their corporate connotations and become a look seen just as frequently at brunch as at the office. Stylish women everywhere are now pairing their trousers alongside sneakers, sandals and more, for off-duty looks that offer a polished aesthetic, while simultaneously ticking the box for comfort and cool-factor.
They're incredibly versatile and once you get the hang of styling, I can almost guarantee they'll become one of the most utilised items in your wardrobe. Not convinced? Keep scrolling for five ideas on how to style your wide-leg trousers, from home to the office and beyond.
How to style wide-leg trousers for work:
Work is undeniably the natural habitat for a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers, but that doesn't mean your look needs to be boring or feel overly corporate. I like to pair my trousers with a button-down shirt and wear it half-tucked (or French tucked depending on who you ask) to give off a more casual vibe.
How to style wide-leg trousers for the weekend:
Wide-leg trousers have practically replaced my jeans as weekend wear, recently. There is just no competition when it comes to comfort. For weekends, I like to liven up the look by adding a silk scarf as a belt, alongside a brightly-coloured tank top.
How to style wide-leg trousers for evening:
Dinner? Drinks? Dancing? There's really nowhere these trousers can't take you. Jeans and a nice top may have been the quintessential going-out look of yore, but consider this my official petition to have the style replaced by wide-leg trousers and a nice top!
How to style wide-leg trousers at home:
Yes, I wear these trousers in the comfort of my own home, too. For WFH days or times when I just can't face putting on leggings (again), wide-leg trousers are comfortable enough for a day behind the desk or an evening Netflix binge. Pair alongside your cosiest cardigan or jumper for an extra homely feel.
How to style wide-leg trousers like Kendall Jenner:
Before there was 'quiet luxury,' there was Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in The Row. In 2021, the models were both spotted in nearly identical — and now-iconic — head-to-toe looks by The Row. The outfits comprised of a pair of wide-leg cream trousers and a white t-shirt with a white button-down shirt styled over the top. Revered by fashion editors globally, the look has since gone on to become a signature outfit formula for many.