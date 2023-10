Wide-Leg Trousers Have Replaced Jeans In My Wardrobe — Here’s How I Style Them

Before there was ' quiet luxury ,' there was Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in The Row . In 2021, the models were both spotted in nearly identicaland now-iconichead-to-toe looks by The Row. The outfits comprised of a pair of wide-leg cream trousers and a white t-shirt with a white button-down shirt styled over the top. Revered by fashion editors globally, the look has since gone on to become a signature outfit formula for many.