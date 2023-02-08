13 Corporate Outfit Ideas For When You’re In A Styling Rut

Gone are the days of a pencil skirt, peplum top or pantsuit springing to mind when pulling together a corporate-appropriate outfit. Office fashion has been on its own style evolution, and in 2023, it intersects professional standards with trend pieces to create outfits that you can rework outside of the nine-to-five without sparking the attention of HR.
On TikTok, a search of #CorporateOutfits brings up videos with an accumulated 29.4 million views. Australian content creators are racking up the likes for creating videos that champion "business casual" (or more formal corporate outfits) and feature the brands you already know and love. For example, Camilla and Marc, Zara and Charles & Keith.
No matter if you work as a lawyer or in finance (or anything in between), it's possible to look chic while catching up with clients or nailing that big presentation you've been working so hard on. So, if you're aimlessly staring into your wardrobe every weekday morning, scratching your head, don't worry — the basics are likely right in front of you.
Ahead, are 12 corporate outfit formulas that take the guesswork out of work wardrobes while making you feel like a corporate baddie.