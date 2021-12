CorporateTikTok Is The Place For Bored Office Workers

As the boundaries between work and life have blurred, social media has become ever more embedded in our daily routines and is no longer reserved for our downtime. And although Americans dominate the top TikTok spots, British creators are beginning to jump on the trend. Raquel Pinto, 24, currently lives in Leicestershire and works in PR. After enjoying watching corporate videos on TikTok she recently decided to start posting her own creations . Her following on the platform is currently small but she is determined to grow it, posting up to three videos a day about everything from answering the intern’s questions on Slack to being sent tasks just before logging off on a Friday afternoon.