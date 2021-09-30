Could Zoom Fatigue Be Worse For Extroverts?

The bottom line: There’s no need to feel guilty for wanting to log off a little more often. Early on during the pandemic, we heard a lot about how critical it was to stay connected. But we’re still learning about the best ways to do that as social distancing measures continue. “How we were looking at video conferencing as a way to combat loneliness at the beginning of pandemic needs to evolve,” Wright says. “We just need to be more judicious about how we’re using Zoom, and let it go sometimes, whether that means just sending an email instead of video calling or finding another solution.”