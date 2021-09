Could Zoom Fatigue Be Worse For Extroverts?

On top of that, we’re more prone to self-consciousness on video calls, explains Roger McIntyre , a Professor of Psychiatry at The University of Toronto. You can see yourself on the screen too, and you’re never completely sure when someone is looking at you. “Typically, in social interaction, I’d expect you to be looking at me, yes, but I wouldn’t feel like I’m the only focus of your line of sight,” McIntyre says. “On Zoom, it looks like everyone’s looking at you but you never know who actually is. That means you’re a bit more vigilant, especially on a multi-person call.” At least a portion of your inner monologue is turned over to thoughts like: Does my chin look weird when I sit this way? How’s my hair? Does the painting in my background look artsy or odd?