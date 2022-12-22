9 Music Festival Fashion Looks To Stand Out In The Mosh Pit

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Fashion is arguably as significant as the music during festival season. You only need to look at photos from Woodstock or Glastonbury to see how the outfits capture the zeitgeist at that time — be it a trend you laugh at with friends years later or keep as a reminder of a loved piece you've since parted ways with.
Dressing for a music festival is an under-appreciated art, balanced between practicality, comfort and expression. There are a lot of factors at play: heat, camping, mud and facilities (or lack thereof). So, especially during a multi-day event, deciding what to pack can be stressful. Oh, and what makeup looks you should wear with each outfit is yet another important decision.
But take it from us, with a bit of planning, you can easily weave the hottest looks of 2023 into your 'fits, while still prioritising lightness and durability, and managing to look as hot as the weather.
Ahead, you'll find the tops, bottoms and accessories we'll be rocking this summer music festival season.
