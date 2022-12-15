Story from Beauty

10 Graphic Eye Looks You Can Actually Recreate This Music Festival Season

Millie Roberts
After two years of lockdowns, music festival season is finally picking back up this summer.
Thankfully, the hot weather promises a less messy time than the self-described "Splendour in the Mud" fiasco of July, so you can rest assured that your makeup looks will not only stay in place, but will also stand out, as you strut along the grass between acts.
Fresh off the festive season yet still hanging onto party mode for dear life, festival fashion is often given the spotlight through summer. But festival makeup is an art form in its own right, and bright colours, glitter and stick-on gems will be your best friend this festival season.
Check out these 10 Instagram-approved graphic eye looks to stand out in the mosh pit ahead.
