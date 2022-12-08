12 Outfit Ideas For Christmas Day, No Matter How You Celebrate

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While every household has its own Christmas traditions, it can be hard to know what to wear on Christmas Day. There are so many factors at play — the weather, the activities and how many naps you need to fit in between meals.
But it's important to be on the same page as everyone else in the room on where you'll all sit on the glam to casual spectrum, so you don't stand out like a sore thumb no matter what you get up to.
From frocks that bring out Christmas cheer, to matching sets that look cute but still work for a rookie cricket match, here are 12 ideas for what to wear on December 25.