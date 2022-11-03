Here’s The Weather Forecast For Christmas Day In Your City

Planning Christmas Day can be a logistical nightmare. Most of us would love to have a festive outdoor feast, but with Australia's truly chaotic weather as of late, it's hard to know what to expect. Will La Niña rear her head again and dump buckets of rain all over your lovingly prepared tablescape? Will searing temperatures result in you wishing you bought that mildly-expensive-but-now-priceless awning?
Thankfully we can somewhat prepare. The Bureau Of Meteorology (BOM, even though they've tried really hard to rebrand as The Bureau recently) does give predictions on Christmas Day weather ahead of time. Naturally, these are estimates based on weather patterns and can't be 100 per cent trusted. But it's good to know if, say, a huge rain forecast is predicted for December in your city, because then you can beg Aunt Shirl to host Christmas in her (huge) dining room instead of you shoving the entire family into your dinky apartment lounge/kitchen because the roof terrace is flooded.
Scroll down for the early predictions in your city.
Sydney
As we've feared, we may be looking at a wet December in Sydney. While BOM doesn't yet have specific forecasts for the capital cities, it does say that "November to January rainfall is likely to be above median for most of eastern Australia, with the highest probabilities occurring in November."
If the highest probabilities are in November, we can cross our fingers that La Niña chills out for the last month of the year.
Temperature-wise, it's also not looking great. BOM is forecasting below-average temperatures for the lower east coast, which includes Sydney.
Melbourne
Victoria will also be copping those below-average temperatures for Christmas if BOM's predictions are correct. That November to January rainfall also applies to Melbourne, so that means at the time of writing, the expectation is a cooler, wet December.
Adelaide
Adelaide, prepare for a warm Christmas – the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that minimum temperatures are "very likely" to be warmer than the median in the south of your state.
Hobart
Tassie folks are set for what looks like a nice, warm Christmas. While rainfall predictions aren't available for the state yet, "maximum temperatures are likely to be warmer than the median for much of...Tasmania," which means that alfresco dining is looking like a good choice, provided the clouds hold off.
Brisbane
Unfortunately you might be in for a cooler Christmas, Brisbane – as "below median temperatures are likely for southern Queensland". You'll also be copping that higher-than-usual chance of rainfall that's meant to cover the east coast. Might be time to make indoor lunch plans.
Darwin
Interestingly for the state that's used to a rainy Christmas on account of the Wet Season, Darwin and the upper Northern Territory will likely see below median rainfall in December. Minimum temps are also likely to be warmer than average, particularly up near you, Darwinites. Sounds like a lovely Christmas Day.
Canberra
With South-Eastern Australia expecting warmer than usual minimum temperatures through November, December and January, those in Australia's capital might get a temperate Christmas. Still, the predictions for rain are suggesting a big chunk of the eastern mainland will be hit, and it looks even more likely over the ACT – so it could be a wet one.
Perth
Western Australia has the best outlook by far for Christmas Day – below median rainfall is predicted for "large parts" of WA, and while predicted temperatures haven't been release for south-west Australia, the north of your state will likely see above-average maximum temps, so you might be lucky and get some warmth with that sunshine.