Preparing To Go Back To Sex After Quarantine Is A Daunting Prospect

I believe it is a conditioned response; it feels like a survival mechanism and as much as I miss sex, I’m reluctant. How does one go from being afraid to leave the house, which has become like a mental and physical fortress, from being afraid to touch a stranger’s hand to being willing to touch any other appendages? I cannot lie; I thought I would come out of lockdown with a different attitude: "I will wear whatever and blow whomever I want, as long as I can breathe and kneel." It felt like the ideal post-lockdown mantra, aside from the fact that I am physically unable to kneel. But it hasn’t occurred. Instead, I am some hybrid of Samantha Jones and a Jane Austen heroine: by no means chaste or sexually uninterested but willing to leg it if you touch my bare hand.