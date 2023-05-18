ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

14 Must-Have Anthropologie Dresses, From Wedding Guest ‘Fits To Patterned Picks

Lauren Cunningham, Jinnie Lee
Photo: Courtesy of Anthropologie
At last, spring has most definitely sprung. The sun is shining, the sky is (sometimes) blue and we’re no longer commuting home in the dark. Hurrah! When it comes to our wardrobes, we’re losing the layers, packing away the puffer jackets and daring to pick easier, breezier looks (as far as the Great British Weather will allow, of course). With some careful layering, the likes of classic blue jeans and lightweight knits can work year-round but there's one item that, time and again, ushers in the warmer months: the spring dress.
The spring dress is the kind of piece that does so much with so little. It's a one-and-done miracle that can solve almost any dressing dilemma and really comes into its own when you're running out the door and need a put-together look in a snap. Below, we've tallied up some of the standout spring dress styles at high-street treasure trove Anthropologie, from parrot-printed frocks to plus-size picks.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress, £98

Shop This
Anthropologie
Ottilie Cut-out Poplin Dress
£98.00
Anthropologie
It's bright, it's bold and it's beautiful, adding oomph to any wardrobe. With puff sleeves, cut-out sides and a tie back, there's a lot going on here but it just works.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

By Anthropologie The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress, £130

Shop This
Anthropologie
The Maya Ruched Cowl-neck Dress
£130.00
Anthropologie
This dress looks fancy — you can thank the curve-hugging ruching, cowl neck and high slit details for its elegance. Truthfully though, it’s super comfy due to the elastane stretch blend.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Forever That Girl Floral Appliqué Shirt Dress, £140

Shop This
Forever That Girl
Floral Appliqué Shirt Dress
£140.00
Anthropologie
Flower power has had a rebrand this year, with corsages, embellishments and exaggerated embroidery taking centre stage. Drawing inspiration from recent red carpet looks, the simple shirtdress has been transformed into a standout style with an XL flower attached to the right shoulder. Chic, no?
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Anthropologie Lara Cut-Out Midi Dress, £128

Shop This
Anthropologie
Lara Cut-out Midi Dress
£128.00
Anthropologie
With Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film soon to be released and Pantone's colour of the year being Viva Magenta, pink is having a real moment. Featuring a crafty cut-out, this style is subtly sexy yet formal enough to wear to work. How we love a multitasking piece.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress, £140

Shop This
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
£140.00
Anthropologie
It's giving Mykonos meets the Italian Riviera and you can consider us sold. Bringing the nautical theme to spring with contrasting blue stripes and an A-line silhouette, this easy breezy style is simple and sweet — even if you're just sat in your local park.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Anthropologie The Somerset Cutwork Maxi Dress, £170

Shop This
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Cutwork Maxi Dress
£170.00
Anthropologie
Summer is the season for all-white everything and this dress is just delightful. With a pretty cut-out pattern, scalloped edge and ruched waist, its dainty yet slightly daring design is sure to get you lots of attention.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

By Anthropologie Corset Midi Dress, £130

Shop This
By Anthropologie
Corset Midi Dress
£130.00
Anthropologie
Gorgeous in green, this is for those who love colour. Elevating the everyday strappy sundress with a corset bodice and ruched detailing, it's like a grown-up version of our childhood frocks.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

By Anthropologie Sweetheart Midi Dress, £140

Shop This
By Anthropologie
Sweetheart Midi Dress
£140.00
Anthropologie
Putting patchwork prints back in the spotlight for spring, this neutral-tone midi dress is sweet yet sultry. Combining ditsy-print florals with a figure-hugging fit, button-up front and scalloped hem, it's elegant with an edge.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Maeve The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress, £120

Shop This
Maeve
The Bettina Tiered Shirt Dress
£120.00
Anthropologie
Giving the floral frock a modern twist, this monotone print certainly packs a punch. In an oversized shirtdress style, it's simple yet chic and will work for almost any occasion.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Maeve Tie-Back A-Line Maxi Dress, £180

Shop This
Maeve
Tie-back A-line Maxi Dress
£180.00
Anthropologie
Wildlife-lovers, rejoice! You can now wear your love for our feathered friends on your sleeve (or whole body) thanks to this funky parrot print. It brings a whole new meaning to the words 'bird lady'.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Selected Femme Abrielle Mini Dress, £95

Shop This
Selected Femme
Abrielle Mini Dress
£95.00
Anthropologie
Inject your wardrobe with a fresh hit of colour courtesy of this orange and white abstract print. With three-quarter-length sleeves, this relaxed mini lends itself to beach days, barbecues and sunshine strolls (i.e. all of our summer weekend plans).
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Maeve Sleeveless Bubble Dress, £130

Shop This
Maeve
Sleeveless Bubble Dress
£130.00
Anthropologie
Black can get slept on in summer but Anthropologie is here to prove why that shouldn't be the case. Puffball-style with a simple strappy top, this is ballgown meets basic black frock and we're adding it to our wish list this minute.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

By Anthropologie Ruched-Bodice Floral Midi Dress, £160

Shop This
By Anthropologie
Ruched-bodice Floral Midi Dress
£160.00
Anthropologie
Minimalist in design yet punchy in colour, this simple frock is quite the standout style. Paired with a straw hat, it's giving 'ladies who lunch' vibes and we can certainly work with that (even if our lunch is an on-the-go Pret sandwich).
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Queens of Archive The AM Daisy Mini Dress, £265

Shop This
Queens Of Archive
The Am Daisy Mini Dress
£265.00
Anthropologie
If you're after a vintage feel, Anthropologie has that too. Combining a black mini shift dress with exaggerated shirt sleeves and a daisy motif, this is short, sweet and one of our top spring picks.
Shop Anthropologie
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT