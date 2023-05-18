14 Must-Have Anthropologie Dresses, From Wedding Guest ‘Fits To Patterned Picks

At last, spring has most definitely sprung. The sun is shining, the sky is (sometimes) blue and we’re no longer commuting home in the dark. Hurrah! When it comes to our wardrobes, we’re losing the layers, packing away the puffer jackets and daring to pick easier, breezier looks (as far as the Great British Weather will allow, of course). With some careful layering, the likes of classic blue jeans and lightweight knits can work year-round but there's one item that, time and again, ushers in the warmer months: the spring dress.
The spring dress is the kind of piece that does so much with so little. It's a one-and-done miracle that can solve almost any dressing dilemma and really comes into its own when you're running out the door and need a put-together look in a snap. Below, we've tallied up some of the standout spring dress styles at high-street treasure trove Anthropologie, from parrot-printed frocks to plus-size picks.
It's bright, it's bold and it's beautiful, adding oomph to any wardrobe. With puff sleeves, cut-out sides and a tie back, there's a lot going on here but it just works.
This dress looks fancy — you can thank the curve-hugging ruching, cowl neck and high slit details for its elegance. Truthfully though, it’s super comfy due to the elastane stretch blend.
Flower power has had a rebrand this year, with corsages, embellishments and exaggerated embroidery taking centre stage. Drawing inspiration from recent red carpet looks, the simple shirtdress has been transformed into a standout style with an XL flower attached to the right shoulder. Chic, no?
With Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film soon to be released and Pantone's colour of the year being Viva Magenta, pink is having a real moment. Featuring a crafty cut-out, this style is subtly sexy yet formal enough to wear to work. How we love a multitasking piece.
It's giving Mykonos meets the Italian Riviera and you can consider us sold. Bringing the nautical theme to spring with contrasting blue stripes and an A-line silhouette, this easy breezy style is simple and sweet — even if you're just sat in your local park.
Summer is the season for all-white everything and this dress is just delightful. With a pretty cut-out pattern, scalloped edge and ruched waist, its dainty yet slightly daring design is sure to get you lots of attention.
Gorgeous in green, this is for those who love colour. Elevating the everyday strappy sundress with a corset bodice and ruched detailing, it's like a grown-up version of our childhood frocks.
Putting patchwork prints back in the spotlight for spring, this neutral-tone midi dress is sweet yet sultry. Combining ditsy-print florals with a figure-hugging fit, button-up front and scalloped hem, it's elegant with an edge.
Giving the floral frock a modern twist, this monotone print certainly packs a punch. In an oversized shirtdress style, it's simple yet chic and will work for almost any occasion.
Wildlife-lovers, rejoice! You can now wear your love for our feathered friends on your sleeve (or whole body) thanks to this funky parrot print. It brings a whole new meaning to the words 'bird lady'.
Inject your wardrobe with a fresh hit of colour courtesy of this orange and white abstract print. With three-quarter-length sleeves, this relaxed mini lends itself to beach days, barbecues and sunshine strolls (i.e. all of our summer weekend plans).
Black can get slept on in summer but Anthropologie is here to prove why that shouldn't be the case. Puffball-style with a simple strappy top, this is ballgown meets basic black frock and we're adding it to our wish list this minute.
Minimalist in design yet punchy in colour, this simple frock is quite the standout style. Paired with a straw hat, it's giving 'ladies who lunch' vibes and we can certainly work with that (even if our lunch is an on-the-go Pret sandwich).
If you're after a vintage feel, Anthropologie has that too. Combining a black mini shift dress with exaggerated shirt sleeves and a daisy motif, this is short, sweet and one of our top spring picks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.