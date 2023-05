14 Must-Have Anthropologie Dresses, From Wedding Guest ‘Fits To Patterned Picks

At last, spring has most definitely sprung . The sun is shining, the sky is (sometimes) blue and we’re no longer commuting home in the dark. Hurrah! When it comes to our wardrobes , we’re losing the layers, packing away the puffer jackets and daring to pick easier, breezier looks (as far as the Great British Weather will allow, of course). With some careful layering, the likes of classic blue jeans and lightweight knits can work year-round but there's one item that, time and again, ushers in the warmer months: the spring dress.