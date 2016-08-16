Meet The Jeweler Behind This Insta-Famous Vagina Necklace

What do you love about jewelry?

"I love that jewelry has longevity: It holds sentimental value and can be kept forever. The permanence of metal allows for jewelry to last such a long time, which makes it more than just a fashionable item and more like a piece of wearable art. I love that jewelry can be gifted and passed on from one generation to another and hardly loses its value or beauty."



What's inspiring your next collection?

"I’ve been inspired by rivers — their strength, the colors, and their constant movement and flow. I wanted the collection to inspire liveliness, strength, and to give a sense of endlessness or eternity."



When you are planning a new collection, where do you start?

"I usually find a title from a song or book or something I have seen and then conceptualize the idea. I make myself a brief to develop the new pieces around that concept. They all have to tell a story together."



Who’s your #TBT style icon?

"Cher…forever!"



Do you gravitate toward gold or silver...or both?

"Definitely both, and rose gold, too! I think if you manage to wear them well, both metals complement and contrast each other beautifully."



Do you have any jewelry-styling rules?

"I think that when it comes to rings and statement earrings, you have to give them space: A beautiful ring is a sculpture, and your finger is the plinth, so if you saturate it too much then it won’t have the same appeal and statement."