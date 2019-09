Our first ever sale was to Scout Willis who I met at Capsule, (a New York Fashion Week trade show) when we were launching the brand for the first time. That was such a stroke of luck as she told her friends about us; like mega-babes, Chelsea Leyland and Adwoa Aboah who also now wear our jewellery.I love all the pieces (oh god that sounds so arrogant!) but I genuinely do. My favourites change according to my mood and the season but the piece I currently love the most is yet to come out. It’s a part of the SS17 collection “RIO” and captures the light so beautifully and flatters the shape of a face. My all-time favourite is the Three-stone Choker because it looks so classy yet it’s so distinctive.We make all of our pieces in our workshop in Mexico City. Everything is made from scratch except for one necklace that requires a special vintage machine that has been discontinued. We also outsource our Lapidary as that is a whole different craft! Everything else is made with all the love and care in our workshop by my amazing and talented jewellers.Mainly when I travel. I love to see things that I would never find on Instagram so most of them tend to be vintage pieces. I also buy jewellery from other talented jewellers that happen to be my friends like Hannah DeBruyn and Shalah Karimi In this collection I’ve been inspired by rivers; their strength, the colours, and their constant movement and flow. I wanted the collection to inspire liveliness, strength and to give a sense of endlessness or eternity.I usually find a title from a song or book or something I have seen and then conceptualise the idea. I make myself a brief to develop the new pieces around that concept; they all have to tell a story together.Cher… forever!