We first noticed these lovely, gleaming, golden vagina pendants on Instagram about a year ago. Then, all our favourite Instagram babes were onto them. And who can blame them? From a distance, Suzzan Atala's heavier-than-they-look golden genitalia looks like the Virgin Mary and if you squint it looks like a rose. It's only when you get close that you realise, it's well, labia.



We're down for anything that celebrates the female form, especially if you can wear it around your neck with pride. However, it's not just Suz's vags that caught our magpie-eye. Her jewellery line, Tuza, is inspired by her formative years in Mexico, her current life in Manhattan and her faithful little pooch Lola, and is the internet's best kept secret. Chunky curb chains, flaming hearts and the prettiest hoops: Tuza's captured our heart. We sat down with the 29-year-old artist to find out her craft secrets, what makes her tick, and how she got to gold-plating mini vaginas.



When and why did you start Tuza?

I used to make kitschy sculpted earrings covered in glitter for my friends when I was at uni, then post-graduation I stumbled into a jewellery internship: it was at that point I realised making jewellery was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I had studied technical sculpture but I took courses to learn the technical side of jewellery design where I learned how to translate my ideas into actual tangible things.

