The Skin Secret London Girls Swear By

Much like dinner parties and solo vacations, you don't fully realize the value of a good facial until you're well into your twenties. Living in cities, long commutes on public transport, late nights, and sleeping in makeup are all bad habits that far too many of us can't avoid, and they have a very real impact on our skin. But can facials really undo any of the damage enough to make a difference?
In a bid to find the most effective facials, we searched far and wide for the most promising new treatments, calling on the latest beauty innovations and technology to get us all taking skin care a bit more seriously. (Who knew that putting toothpaste on zits was really doing more harm than good all along?) We're talking the full-throttle facials at the forefront of the beauty and grooming industry — no knives or recovery time here, but some major, and majorly exciting, advancements in skin care.
From lasers to deep facial massage techniques and lymphatic drainage to fat-melting radio frequency, we went all over London for the most buzz-worthy facials on the market right now, to find out which are actually worth their hefty price tags — and which we'll be recommending to our friends for all their pre-holiday party needs.
