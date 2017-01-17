Beauty girls know that half the fun — if not more — of having a big event on the calendar is getting ready for it. If we can find an excuse for a blowout, facial, or manicure, we will — and even if the night itself ends up being a total dud, well, at least we felt and looked damn good.
Not that you need a gala invite to pamper yourself. A long day at work, a breakup, a Thursday — all valid excuses to book a treatment. But ahh, yes, there's one problem with that mentality: The cost adds up, fast.
Advertisement
But luxury beauty bars, nail salons, and spas that cater to those who want frequent, quick pick-me-ups at affordable prices — without sacrificing quality — are popping up all over. Ahead, a look at some of the best bang-for-your-buck treatments across the country, so you can spoil yourself without going broke.
1 of 11
What: Mud Facial Bar
Where: Chicago, Colorado, North Carolina
The Deal: This boutique salon chain offers 30-minute facials for busy,
skin-conscious women. The bar offers a curated menu of treatments and add-ons, including this customer favorite: breast milk. Say what?
Yes, you read that right: The company ethically sources the stuff from a volunteer mother with an all-organic diet. The breast milk is mixed with vitamin E and clay for a healing, brightening, and anti-aging treatment.
The best part? All facials on the menu start at only $50.
Where: Chicago, Colorado, North Carolina
The Deal: This boutique salon chain offers 30-minute facials for busy,
skin-conscious women. The bar offers a curated menu of treatments and add-ons, including this customer favorite: breast milk. Say what?
Yes, you read that right: The company ethically sources the stuff from a volunteer mother with an all-organic diet. The breast milk is mixed with vitamin E and clay for a healing, brightening, and anti-aging treatment.
The best part? All facials on the menu start at only $50.
2 of 11
What: Heyday
Where: New York City
The Deal: This facial shop offers targeted treatments — choose either the 30-minute option or the 50-minute — that include a skin analysis and focus on exfoliation, hydration, or extractions, depending on your personal needs. Pricing starts at $60 — a steal considering your skin-care tech helps you build a customized routine for better skin even after you leave the salon.
Where: New York City
The Deal: This facial shop offers targeted treatments — choose either the 30-minute option or the 50-minute — that include a skin analysis and focus on exfoliation, hydration, or extractions, depending on your personal needs. Pricing starts at $60 — a steal considering your skin-care tech helps you build a customized routine for better skin even after you leave the salon.
Advertisement
3 of 11
What: Skin Laundry
Where: New York, California, Arizona
The Deal: Skin Laundry specializes in delivering deeply cleansed skin in just 15 minutes using laser and light therapy. The treatment (which just feels like a light tingling) vaporizes dirt, and over time, tightens the skin and improves uneven texture and dark spots. Each session cost $65, but Skin Laundry is so confident you'll be hooked that the first one is complimentary. Can't beat that.
Where: New York, California, Arizona
The Deal: Skin Laundry specializes in delivering deeply cleansed skin in just 15 minutes using laser and light therapy. The treatment (which just feels like a light tingling) vaporizes dirt, and over time, tightens the skin and improves uneven texture and dark spots. Each session cost $65, but Skin Laundry is so confident you'll be hooked that the first one is complimentary. Can't beat that.
4 of 11
What: Face Haus
Where: Los Angeles, CA
The Deal: This facial bar markets itself as being “for the people” and offers high-quality skin care at unbeatable prices. The modern, Scandinavian design and a facial menu, with services like “De-Pimp My Ride,” makes this one of the trendiest spas in L.A. Each facial starts at $55 and includes options for teens and men to cleanse and relax, as well.
Where: Los Angeles, CA
The Deal: This facial bar markets itself as being “for the people” and offers high-quality skin care at unbeatable prices. The modern, Scandinavian design and a facial menu, with services like “De-Pimp My Ride,” makes this one of the trendiest spas in L.A. Each facial starts at $55 and includes options for teens and men to cleanse and relax, as well.
5 of 11
What: Olive & June
Where: Los Angeles, CA
The Deal: Olive & June has customer service down to a T. At your first appointment, you fill out a questionnaire about your nail shape and cuticle preferences, beverage of choice, magazine of choice, and more. That's kept on file, so you can spend your service in pure, uninterrupted bliss.
Senior beauty editor Alix Tunell recently got a gel manicure here that lasted — no joke — three entire weeks without a single chip. And at $40 for gel, that's $20 less than most high-end nail salons in NYC. But of course, you can get a regular mani for half that price — and if you want 10 minutes more of the massage, add it on for an additional $12.
Where: Los Angeles, CA
The Deal: Olive & June has customer service down to a T. At your first appointment, you fill out a questionnaire about your nail shape and cuticle preferences, beverage of choice, magazine of choice, and more. That's kept on file, so you can spend your service in pure, uninterrupted bliss.
Senior beauty editor Alix Tunell recently got a gel manicure here that lasted — no joke — three entire weeks without a single chip. And at $40 for gel, that's $20 less than most high-end nail salons in NYC. But of course, you can get a regular mani for half that price — and if you want 10 minutes more of the massage, add it on for an additional $12.
6 of 11
What: The Honey Pot
Where: Boulder, CO
The Deal: The Honey Pot uses only organic skin-care products and operates under the mantra that beauty is about overall wellness. An hour-long facial includes exfoliation, a mask treatment, and a full upper body, face, hand, and arm massage for just $80. Sold!
Where: Boulder, CO
The Deal: The Honey Pot uses only organic skin-care products and operates under the mantra that beauty is about overall wellness. An hour-long facial includes exfoliation, a mask treatment, and a full upper body, face, hand, and arm massage for just $80. Sold!
7 of 11
What: Brush & Blush Blow Dry Bar
Where: Houston, TX
The Deal: Go the extra mile with your look for under $100 at Brush & Blush. This Houston hair and makeup lounge gives you a bouncy blowout for $40 and a fresh, pretty makeup look for $45. Oh, and there's Champagne.
Where: Houston, TX
The Deal: Go the extra mile with your look for under $100 at Brush & Blush. This Houston hair and makeup lounge gives you a bouncy blowout for $40 and a fresh, pretty makeup look for $45. Oh, and there's Champagne.
Advertisement
8 of 11
What: Beauty Boutique
Location: Tennessee
The Bang: Your “one stop shop for all things beauty”, Beauty Boutique in Tennessee has all the fixings and then some. The hair salon and nail spa offers specialized facials, massages, and body treatments. Focus on your full bod with a rejuvenating scrub ($85) or pamper your face with a customized mask starting at only $45.
Location: Tennessee
The Bang: Your “one stop shop for all things beauty”, Beauty Boutique in Tennessee has all the fixings and then some. The hair salon and nail spa offers specialized facials, massages, and body treatments. Focus on your full bod with a rejuvenating scrub ($85) or pamper your face with a customized mask starting at only $45.
9 of 11
What: DryBar
Where: New York, California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and more
The Deal: Drybar, which currently has outposts in 17 states, is on a mission to beautify women's hair nationwide. The salon delivers flawless blowouts, braids, and buns starting at $45, offers free drinks, and has a standout product line (including the famed blowdryer used by the stylists).
Where: New York, California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and more
The Deal: Drybar, which currently has outposts in 17 states, is on a mission to beautify women's hair nationwide. The salon delivers flawless blowouts, braids, and buns starting at $45, offers free drinks, and has a standout product line (including the famed blowdryer used by the stylists).
10 of 11
What: The Now
Where: Los Angeles, CA
The Deal: Walk into The Now and you're instantly transported to Tulum, which is about as magical as it gets. The beachy spa offers two rooms, both semi-communal, in which massage therapists focus on the head and feet or the entire body. 25 minutes of escape will only run you $35.
Where: Los Angeles, CA
The Deal: Walk into The Now and you're instantly transported to Tulum, which is about as magical as it gets. The beachy spa offers two rooms, both semi-communal, in which massage therapists focus on the head and feet or the entire body. 25 minutes of escape will only run you $35.
11 of 11
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement