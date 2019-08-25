London's Most Extreme Facials

Facials, much like dinner parties and weekend breaks, come later in our twenties than they should. Living in cities, commuting on public transport, late nights and sleeping in makeup are all bad habits that far too many of us can't avoid, and they have a very real impact on our skin. But can facials really undo any of the damage? Do they make a difference?
In a bid to find the most effective facials, we went and tried the most intense and promising treatments that are calling on the latest beauty innovations and technology to get us all taking skincare more seriously (toothpaste on spots is not ok, apparently). We're talking the full-throttle facials at the forefront of the beauty and grooming industry – no knives or recovery time here, but some seriously exciting advancements. From lasers to deep facial massages and lymphatic drainage to fat-melting radio frequency, we road tested the most exciting facials on the market right now that are worth the hefty price tags.