The 10 Most Underrated Weekend Breaks In Europe

Though summer is sadly coming to an end, that doesn’t mean you need to stop travelling. Every upcoming weekend represents a possible trip. But don’t think you should just head to the same obvious spots again and again. Instead, grab your friends and plan a weekend break somewhere new and unexpected.
Heard of Portafino in Italy? Wondered what Gothenburg has to offer? Forgotten where Graz is? Well here are ten European vacation spots you may not have considered but definitely should...
