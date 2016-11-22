Chances Are, You're Shaving Your Legs Wrong

Toothpaste isn't actually an effective method to treat acne, you shouldn't be using 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioners, and running your hand through your hair isn't the same as brushing. But we get it, you're short on time and money. If you pick up these time-saving — but in the long run, naughty — habits, they're quite hard to shake.



You may think you're shaving your legs by the book, but if you find yourself constantly nicking your skin, scratching ingrown hairs, and finding patches of hair here and there, your method could use a little work. And since the weather won't be cooling off for at least another month, there's still time to go back to shaving school this year.



Should you choose to shave, your legs shouldn't be bleeding. You shouldn't be getting rashes. No bit of you should be stinging, and every inch of you should feel smooth.



If you're into keeping things natural, we salute you. But if you're more in favor of baring it, we've got you covered with this simple guide to smarter shaving.

