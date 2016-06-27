The Best Highlighted Skin On Instagram

I remember the first time I heard the word strobing, and I remember what I did when I heard it: I rolled my eyes and carried on eating my lunch. Why? Because, as a beauty writer, your life is very much inundated with cosmetic innovations and techniques that are as ludicrous as they sound. Then I watched the — nothing short of hypnotic — YouTube tutorials, and I started to get rather caught up in the frenzy.
For those who aren't familiar with the term, it's basically shorthand for complicated highlighter. I came to highlighter young in life (Benefit's Moonbeam, anyone?) and then, like most of my teenage beauty habits, grew out of it. It's only now, years down the line, that I've fully gotten back into the glow. This is partly due to celebrity experts singing the praises of some well-placed highlighters, but also largely due to highlighter being one of the least time-consuming, most effective, and easiest ways to make your skin look like a million bucks.
After applying your base of choice — foundation, tinted moisturizer, face oil, whatever — pick out points like your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, under your brows, and your Cupid's bow, and apply highlighter. You will look like you just slept for 10 hours, guaranteed. It's A-list skin in one hack.
Ahead, we round up the Insta girls who are shedding light on the highlighter hype. Glow on, beauties.
